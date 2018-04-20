SPECIAL REPORT: CLASS SOCIETIES

SPECIAL REPORT: CLASS SOCIETIESApril 2018, Special Reports Friday, April 20th, 2018
ClassNK has been at the forefront of the digital transformation in shipping
DNV GL enhances the exchange of data to help operators navigate the complex landscape of shipping
RINA is active in all technologies of optimizing the fleet performance
ABS redefines class services without compromising safety
The role of China Classification Society Piraeus office is enhanced creating value for the shipowners and the society
Polish Ship Register and Greek shipping have enormous creative potential
Korean Register supports ship operators to make informed decisions
Full articles, ELNAVI April 2018, Issue 532, Pages. 16-40
More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr