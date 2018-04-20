SPECIAL REPORT: CLASS SOCIETIES

Bureau Veritas focuses on new capabilities and specialized class solutions

ClassNK has been at the forefront of the digital transformation in shipping

DNV GL enhances the exchange of data to help operators navigate the complex landscape of shipping

RINA is active in all technologies of optimizing the fleet performance

ABS redefines class services without compromising safety

The role of China Classification Society Piraeus office is enhanced creating value for the shipowners and the society

Polish Ship Register and Greek shipping have enormous creative potential

Korean Register supports ship operators to make informed decisions

Full articles, ELNAVI April 2018, Issue 532, Pages. 16-40

More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr