SPECIAL REPORT: FLAG STATES

SPECIAL REPORT: FLAG STATESApril 2018, Special Reports Friday, April 20th, 2018
Liberia’s # 1 position in Greek shipping as recognition of her contributions
THE RMI Registry’s success in Greece is due to the ability to communicate locally & understand the nature of business
Panama Maritime Authority promotes environmental awareness and enforces technical competency
Hong Kong enforces its reputation as the most responsible & transparent Shipping Registry
PALAU IS GOING THE DISTANCE: “We do not regard future challenges as future risks”
The Maltese Ship Registry adapts on the new regulatory requirements and technological advancements in shipping
Bahamas Maritime Authority lies its progress in the diversity and quality of its fleet
Full article, ELNAVI April 2018, Issue 532, Pages. 42-66
