The shipping industry has 3 options in complying with the SOx cap

In an effort to overlap the time zones and alleviate the problems inherent with the complexities of complying with the global sulphur cap, it is our view that the alternative options that are presented by the global experts are mainly three:

Low sulphur oil, alternative fuels (LNG as fuel, methanol & LPG) and technology to cut emissions (scrubbers).

According to the experts a challenge with the low sulfur oil is that it is low in viscosity and lubricity which may cause combustion-related issues including internal leakage and abnormal wear on pumps and other equipment. Meanwhile, although exhaust gas cleaning systems may offer a potential solution, they require approval from flag state administrations for their use which is not necessarily always guaranteed. As the maritime industry is aware, environmentally-friendly alternative

fuels include LNG, methanol and LPG.