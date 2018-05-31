Bureau Veritas: digitized, smart, classification – and beyond

The period 1950-1960 and a decade further, can be considered a milestone in our neo naval history. This was the era where Greek Shipping became a forerunner, its second revolutionary innovation following the modification from sails to steam, at the end of the 19th century.

Following the disasters of World War II, the Liberty fleet reopened the path to the legendary “shipping miracle” which, in

subsequent decades, would acquire the distinction of worldwide leader. And so, in less than 100 years, the humble but miraculous “petty” savings of the (woman) captain from the island of Chios would effortlessly and boldly make their way to Wall Street, Dow Jones and NASDAQ. It is this period that fueled great and contradictory developments and has been explored in all its aspects, especially for the input of those who silently contributed, to the shaping of a climate that would occasionally trigger the predisposition of “home” and sense of belonging in a productive and evolving industry with wide-spread scope, as well as those that were brought to the forefront along with the traditional great names and those of the “Dynasty” of the Golden Greeks.

Full article, ELNAVI June 2018, Posidonia edition No. 534, Page. 20

More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr

Read also this article in : Greek