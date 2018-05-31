Elemed Conference “Powering zero-emission marine transportation”

How Eastern Mediterranean region could become emissions-free through the application of electrification technologies in ports and vessels? That was the main question that was discussed on five conference session on Tuesday 27th February 2018.

The Conference entitled “Powering zero-emission marine transportation” organised by the European co-funded elemed project attracted more than 200 delegates from marine & energy sectors, public bodies, port authorities and professional associations, at the amazing Lighthouse of SNFCC in Athens.

