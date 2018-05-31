Iris Liaskoni: “A young woman in the gears of shipping”

Women have always been related to the seaborne trade. In the past, she was called “capetanissa”. Nowadays, a woman who is related to shipping is hard-working, low profile, effective, creative with good studies, imagination and Mediterranean temperament and she is called entrepreneur. A young woman who has all the above is Iris Liaskoni. She is young, beautiful, communicative, full of energy, sense of duty and much willingness towards hard work.

With a degree from Athens University of Economics & Business (AUEB) in Marketing & Communication and postgraduate studies in Behavioural Economics from City University of London, she is in charge of Marketing at Seascape, which represents

and collaborates with international factories of vessel machinery and spare parts.

Full article, ELNAVI June 2018, Posidonia edition No. 534, Page. 32

More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr

Read also this article in : Greek