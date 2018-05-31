POSIDONIA 2018 on track to become the biggest ever

Posidonia 2018 is cruising full speed ahead to yet another record-breaking year with space bookings already up by 10% compared to the same time two years ago and over 90% of exhibition floor already committed.

Organisers project that over 1,850 companies will exhibit their products and services at this year’s event and visitor numbers will rise to 22,000. The increased demand for participation at the world’s most prestigious shipping trade event has resulted in the addition of 1,000sqm of exhibitor floor space just to keep up with increased demand, which is derived from a strong Greek order book for newbuildings and upgrades of the existing fleet to modernise ICT standards and meet ever stringent environmental regulations.

Full article, ELNAVI June 2018, Posidonia edition No. 534

More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr

