The annual Greek National Committee of DNV GL

The annual Greek National Committee of DNV GL gathered once again at the Yacht Club of Greece. The event was well attended with representative from across the Greek shipping industry.

At the same time, we had the pleasure of having our DNV GL colleagues: Mr Knut Ørbeck-Nielssen, Maritime CEO, Mr Trond Hodne, Business Development Manager, Mr Stian Erik Sollied, Area Manager Japan, Mr Christos Chryssakis, Business Development Manager of Business Development Projects at Oslo and Mrs Catrine Vestereng, Business Director Tankers, at the meeting.

Full article, ELNAVI June 2018, Posidonia edition No. 534, Page. 186

