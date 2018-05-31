The four “musketeers” of Greek Shipping

On Wednesday, April 28, 2018, one more well-established Working Luncheon was held at Piraeus Marine Club with Guest Speakers the four Greek Presidents of International Marine Organizations. Mr. Panagiotis Laskarides (President of ECSA), Mr. Anastasios Papagiannopoulos (President of BIMCO), Mr. Ioannis Platsidakis (President of INTERCARGO) & Mr. Nikolaos Tsakos (President of INTERTANKO).

