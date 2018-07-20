Danaos Users Meeting The strategy 2018-2020

Danaos Users Meeting The strategy 2018-2020July August 2018, Shippings News Friday, July 20th, 2018
Responding to the future challenges of shipping such as the autonomous ship and block chain technology Danaos organised its Users’ Meeting with great success to discuss the new opportunities of business that are created by the new technological advances.
The status of maritime Information Technology today was presented by Dr. John Coustas, CEO of Danaos Shipping Co.
