Greek shipowners continue to invest in LNG carriers

As the basic fundamentals in the LNG market are very strong Greek shipowners continue to invest in LNG carriers accounting more than the half of all global orders. The Greek firms that have a dynamic presence in the LNG sector are Angelicoussis Group, Gas Log, Dynagas, TMS Cardiff Gas, Almi Gas, Tsakos Energy Navigation, Alpha Tankers and Minerva Marine.

The last name that was involved in the LNG sector is Capital Gas owned by Evangelos Marinakis, signed a Letter of Intent with Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of up to ten LNG carriers between 170.000 and 180.000cbm.

