Natasa Pilides Shipping Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus

It’s always difficult to talk about success in a recession. However there are certain inspiring people that manage to convince you that even during crisis there is opportunity and a grounded base for professional and personal achievement. One such person well grounded, yet always positive and constantly in motion, is Natasa Pilides.

Untiring, hardworking, creative, successful, well recognized and respected rose up through difficult times and managed to participate into such a demanding position such as the Shipping Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

Full article, ELNAVI July-August 2018, Posidonia Aftermaths edition, No. 535-536, Page. 8

