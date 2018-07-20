Posidonia 2018 aftermaths

The evolution of Posidonia has been synonymous to the prestige and strength of Greek shipping industry which is the world’s leading shipping power controlling 16.6% of the global dwt.

In Posidonia 2018 participated 2,011 exhibiting companies and some 22,000 visitors from 92 countries, the Posidonia Exhibition opening a new chapter in its 50-year-long legacy with an ambition to celebrate a century of achievements in tandem with the expansion and growth of the Greek ocean going merchant marine fleet, which today accounts for 20 percent of the global and 50 percent of Europe’s dwt capacity.

