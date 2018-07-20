Trends in SMMart Shipping

Trends in SMMart ShippingJuly August 2018, Shippings News Friday, July 20th, 2018
During the SMM advance press conference, experts and top-flight industry representatives gave a preview of the topics that will be in focus at the leading international maritime trade fair in Hamburg from 4 to 7 September.
Top items on the agenda will be the digital revolution, eco-friendly propulsion technologies, new growth opportunities and the challenges associated with disruptive markets.
Full article, ELNAVI July-August 2018, Posidonia Aftermaths edition, No. 535-536, Page. 106
