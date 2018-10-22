Τhe official inaugural ceremony of the first private non-profit Nautical School in Chios island, Greece

On Friday, 14th September 2018, the official inaugural ceremony of the first private non-profit Nautical School in Greece, the “Tsakos Enhanced Education Nautical School” (T.E.E.N.S.), was held in Chios Island, in the presence of His Eminence the Metropolitan of Chios, Psara, Oinousses and Kardamyla, Markos, the founders Capt. Panagiotis N. Tsakos, Mr Nicholas P. Tsakos and Mr. Panagiotis N. Tsakos Junior, H.E. the Ambassador of Uruguay, Mr. Enrique Loedel and his wife, the President of the Academy of Athens Mr. Antonios Kounadis, the President of the Nautical Institute, Capt. Nick Nash, the “Sailors’ Society” Head of Development, Mrs. Claire Heath, Board Members of the “Maria Tsakos” Public Benefit Foundation, and Tsakos Group Ships’Officers and executives and a number of distinguished guests.

Full article, ELNAVI October 2018, Issue 538, Page. 12

More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.g

Read also this article in : Greek