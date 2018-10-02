2nd Malta Maritime Summit strengthens the potential of the Maltese shipping industry

The success of the 1st edition of Malta Maritime Summit has motivated the organisers to consolidate its strengths and work harder for the 2nd summit with the aim to strengthen and promote the potential of the Maltese shipping industry.

In his introductory remarks Dr. John A. Maistre-Gauci K.M., President of the organizing committee told that Malta is a tiny but strategic island in the Mediterranean.

Full article, ELNAVI October 2018, Issue 5378 Page. 83