Resolve Marine Group expands in Alaska

Resolve Marine Group expands in AlaskaOctober 2018, Shippings News Monday, October 22nd, 2018
Resolve Marine Group and their subsidiary 1-Call Alaska have recently expanded in Alaska resulting in coverage of all of Western Alaska and the Prince William Sound Captain of the Port Zones. The expansion, after working in Alaska for over 35 years, has allowed 1-Call Alaska to be the leading Alternative Planning Criteria provider in Alaska under the US OPA 90 Salvage Marine Fire Fighting guidelines as well as the leader in wreck removal. Most currently 1-Call Alaska and the Resolve Marine Group have opened depots in Homer and Noam, Alaska.
Full article, ELNAVI October 2018, Issue 538, Page. 74
More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.g