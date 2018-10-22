Slow Steaming is the solution to air emissions from vessels

Shipping is not lacking innovation and efficiency as it is polluting 30 times less than the other means of transportation, said George Prokopiou, Founder of Dynacom Tankers, Sea Traders and Dynagas at the Malta Maritime Summit in October 2018.

George Prokopiou referred to the solution to the global sulphur cap 0.5% S.

According to George Prokopiou “LNG as fuel” is not a realistic solution for the near future for the great majority of the vessels due to very complicated time consuming and costly modifications required. 0.5% S fuel will escalate at levels much higher than originally predicted. The great demand for such fuels will lead to tremendous rise of their price worldwide.