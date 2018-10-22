SMM 2018 exposed the smart solutions of shipping

Taking advantage of the Greek shipping heritage and the vast knowledge of maritime equipment the Greek manufacturing firms and providers of services successfully participated in SMM 2018 promoting innovative products and smart ship solutions.

SMM took place from 4-7 September 2018 at the 3rd biggest port of Europe in Hamburg and for the success of the Greek delegation HEMEXPO (Hellenic Maritime Exporters), WIMA (Worldwide Industry Maritime Association) and Enterprise Greece worked together for the second consecutive year.

Full article, ELNAVI October 2018, Issue 538, Page. 68

