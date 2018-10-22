Verifavia Shipping simplifies shipowners’ requirements for IMO DCS & EU MRV

Verifavia Shipping simplifies shipowners’ requirements for IMO DCS & EU MRVInterview, October 2018 Monday, October 22nd, 2018
Both the EU and the IMO have set out clear ambitions to reduce greenhouse (GHG) emissions from shipping, and have mandated the processes through which this will be realised. According to EU MRV Regulation, which came into force on 1 July 2015, shipping companies with vessels of 5,000 GT and above operating within the EU must prepare plans to monitor and report their carbon emissions, fuel consumption, distance sailed, time at sea, and associated transport work. In addition, the IMO has a data collection system roadmap through to 2023 which is focused on developing a comprehensive strategy for the reduction of GHG emissions from shipping. The methodology includes a revision of SEEMP, data collection, verification and reporting of ship fuel oil consumption. ELNAVI spoke with Julien Dufour, Chief Executive Officer of Verifavia Shipping who explained the activities and aims of the company which supports ship owners and operators in navigating the requirements of DCS & MRV.
