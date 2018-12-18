“8th Annual Capital Link Operational Excellence in Shipping Best Industry Practices” Forum

Capitalizing on the long established track record of organizing highly successful large scale maritime conferences in major industry centers around the world, the “8th Annual Operational Excellence in Shipping – Best Industry Practices” Forum took place on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at the Hilton Athens Hotel.

With an 8-year track record it is the only Forum that showcases Operational Excellence in the Maritime Sector that explores Best Industry Practices across all major areas such as fleet management, technological innovation, crewing, energy efficiency and the environment, safety & security. In Mr. Nicolas Bornozis’ welcoming speech, he stated that this year’s forum focused on “The Industry at Crossroads” as the industry has to decide on specific strategies addressing the challenges ahead.