Anna Vourgos: “I love shipping, but my passion was and still is fine arts”

For Anna Vourgos life is not only about success. There is no such thing as never failing. Life is a constant challenge of interchanging successes and failures.

Some battles we win and some we lose butat the end of the day what matters is to be able to face all our battles with dignity and self-respect.

Full article, ELNAVI December 2018, Issue 540, Page. 20

