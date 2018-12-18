Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou:

Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou is Chief Executive Officer of Tototheo Maritime, one of the leading companies in the sector of maritime communications in Cyprus.

In 2011 she founded WISTA Cyprus and in October 2017 she was elected president of WISTA International with great success.

Tototheo Maritime specializes in innovative, efficient, and functional solutions in the fields of satellite and radio communications, automation and navigation systems.

Headquarters are in Cyprus with branch offices in Greece, Dubai and Singapore.

Full article, ELNAVI December 2018, Issue 540, Page. 10

More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr

Read also this article in : Greek