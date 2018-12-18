Review 2018

In the year of 2018 came at some point the end of the shipping crisis of the last 5-6 years and now we expect the market to recover further and follow to a more healthy course. In this promising environment the Greek shipping is well positioned despite the forthcoming regulatory requirements and trade war between USA and China to expand its fleet and diversify to new sophisticated sectors of shipping. The future is in our hands.

Full article, ELNAVI December 2018, Issue 540, Page. 76 More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31, Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr

Read also this article in : Greek