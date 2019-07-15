45 YEARS ELNAVI

45 YEARS ELNAVICover Story, July-August 2019 Monday, July 15th, 2019
Today Greek and world shipping navigate towards unchartered waters due to the digital technology revolution and
the new environmental challenges.
Taking into account these significant developments and respecting our shipping tr adition, ELNAVI completes 45 years
of activities following new editorial trends in the sector of shipping and on this occasion we f ocus on 45 emblematic
front covers that reflect the passion of Greek shipping human force for excellence and leadership.
Stefanos Papandreou & Theano Kalapotharakou
Editors ELNAVI
Full article, ELNAVI July – August 2019, Issue 547-548, Page. 18
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr
