45 YEARS ELNAVI

Today Greek and world shipping navigate towards unchartered waters due to the digital technology revolution and

the new environmental challenges.

Taking into account these significant developments and respecting our shipping tr adition, ELNAVI completes 45 years

of activities following new editorial trends in the sector of shipping and on this occasion we f ocus on 45 emblematic

front covers that reflect the passion of Greek shipping human force for excellence and leadership.

Stefanos Papandreou & Theano Kalapotharakou

Editors ELNAVI

