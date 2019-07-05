5th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum

The prospects for the growth of the cruise industry in East Med are positive but still need much to improve in terms of safety and security for the

sector to fully capitalize on its unique advantages. This was the main message conveyed during the first day of the 5th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum

that opened at Domotel Kastri Conference Centre in Athens, where ministers, representatives of international cruise associations, cruise lines, destination authorities and decision

makers gathered to debate the state of the industry and share their views and insights on the trends shaping sea tourism in the regions of

South East Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

Full article, ELNAVI July – August 2019, Issue 547-548, Page. 96

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr

Read also this article in : Greek