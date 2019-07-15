ABS present Arcadia Shipmanagement with the “2018 Outstanding PSC Achievement Award”

On the 4th of June 2019, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) presented ARCADIA SHIPMANAGEMENT the “2018 OUTSTANDING PSC

ACHIEVEMENT AWARD” for achieving the best Port State performance globally in 2018. This is the first time ABS gives such prize to a shipping

company. The Chairman, President and CEO of ABS, Mr. Christopher J. Wiernicki, attended the award ceremony in the Stavros Niarchos

Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) to present this award to Arcadia Shipmanagement.

