Niki Kalogiratou: “Shipping is a way of life”

Women have never remained at a distance far away from sea endeavors. This is a historical fact. Greeks have traditionally earned

their living from the sea and Greek women could not fail to be present. Greek women are in a position to give proof not only of their

performance, ability and vigour, but also of their creative endeavor related to running and operating a ship. This is demonstrated by

the employment of numerous women in key vessel posts, which as far as professional orientation is concerned are no longer a “terra

incognita” for the so-called “weak” gender. In the future there will be more women in the shipping industry and will find themselves

at higher positions in the hierarchy.

One such woman, well grounded, yet always positive and constantly in motion and in a post at the hierarchy is Niki Kalogiratou, Chief

Communication Officer of Capital Ship Management Corp.

She is a person who loves and adopts clarity with a clear mind, organizational work, consistency and immediacy in her work.

She is smart, charming, enthusiastic and holds a managerial position in a major shipping group, moving forward with vision and

determination.

Full article, ELNAVI July – August 2019, Issue 547-548, Page. 14

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr

