The adjustment process of Greek ship finance has come to near its end

The Greek shipfinance market is steadily recovering after 10 years since the 2009 financial crisis. According to Petrofin’s Research

“survivors of the downturn and the recent entries are expected to once again drive ship finance higher. The recovery is expected to

be slow, as banks are still constrained by capital restrictions and develop increasingly demanding risk and compliance departments.

The overall Greek loans (both drawn and committed but undrawn) booked both in Greece and worldwide as of 31/12/2018 fell to

$53,176.32 from $53,994.96 in 2017 and $57,211.35m in 2016.

Full article, ELNAVI July – August 2019, Issue 547-548, Page.10 More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31, Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr

Read also this article in : Greek