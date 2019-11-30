30 years of Maritime Cyprus Conference

This year’s organization marked the completion of 30 years “Maritime Cyprus 2019” Conference at the “Carob Mill Conference Centre” in

Limassol. Organised in partnership by the Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, and the Cyprus Union of Shipowners, this

year’s conference themed “Sea Change” was attended by distinguished speakers and more than 900 shipping professionals from around the world.

The Conference, organised biennially in Cyprus, is taking place this year for the sixteenth time since 1989, celebrating its 30 year anniversary since

inception.

