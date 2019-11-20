BMA Technical Seminar 2020 Global Sulphur Cap

With the aim to support its clients in meeting the maritime emissions challenge The Bahamas Maritime Authority organised a

regional technical seminar where BMA ’s team of experts provided a forum to engage shipping companies and their teams on the implications

of the up and coming Global Sulphur Cap that will enter into force in 2020.

