Greek shipping builds its future embracing innovative strategies

The Greek shipping industry should adapt to changes in the global economic environment and respond to the intense competition and fluctuating demand

in shipping. Shipping requires a new safety mind-set and a continuous focus on technologies and the development of novel and innovative procedures

and processes. On the occasion of the 9th Operational Excellence in Shipping Forum organised by Capital Link, Senior Executives from shipping and other

key industry organisations discussed the implementation of Best Industry Practices into tangible commercial, operational and financial competitive

advantages.

