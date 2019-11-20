Seagull Maritime presents latest developments and training products & services at their annual User Meeting in Athens

Consistent to its annual appointment with the Greek Shipping community the Seagull Annual User Meeting took place with great

success on the 23rd October 2019 at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel, with an audience of more than 100 attendees. The Seagull

User Meetings have been designed for the local shipping community to network and share experiences with colleagues and friends.

Full article, ELNAVI November 2019, Issue 551, Page.86

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr