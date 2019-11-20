SPECIAL REPORT: MARINE INSURANCE

SPECIAL REPORT: MARINE INSURANCENovember 2019, Special Reports Wednesday, November 20th, 2019
The balance between mutual side and commercial insurance delivers capital benefits to Gard’s members
ITIC marks 90 years in providing mutual indemnity insurance
Carina P&I visits Blue Aigaion Insurance Solutions premises
AHHIC takes advantage of the shortage of capacity in H&M sector to expand its market share
The London P&I Club remains committed to providing 1st class services to its Greek clients
Groupe Eyssautier: a successful alliance to face the changing insurance markets
West of England is committed to loss prevention, training and service excellence
The Swedish Club anticipates to a stable outlook with disciplined underwriting and strong risk controls
Britannia promotes awareness of safety issues onboard
Michael Vourlides: “What the Ship Owners should expect in the forthcoming renewals of H&M and P&I premiums to increase in 2020”
SSL Endeavour expands in Cyprus and appoints George Tsavliris as Non-Executive Chairman
North of England Greek office is strengthened to keep Greek members trading with confidence
The American Club moves to new offices in Piraeus
WMU and AHHIC sealed their cooperation in marine insurance
Full articles, ELNAVI November 2019, Issue 551, Page.18-45
