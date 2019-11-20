Spectrum, the new ICT Tool from Navarino

Following the success of the Infinity platform, the most advanced maritime bandwidth management and optimization

solution for satellite communications, Navarino realizes the increasing need to remotely control, monitor and protect

IT infrastructure and introduces a software called Spectrum.

Michalis Papakyriakou Chief R & D Officer of Navarino explains us the value of this innovative solution for Navarino’s

customers and describes the company’s services to ensure a continuous connection with the vessel.

Full article, ELNAVI November 2019, Issue 551, Page. 8

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr

Read also this article in : Greek