19th International P&I Conference: Mutuality system is the most efficient P&I insurance to mitigate the risks of shipping

Mrs. Irene Daifas, president of Piraeus Marine Club, opened the proceedings of the 19th International P&I Conference expressing her gratitude to Mrs. Maria Prevezanou for organizing the conference every year. The event was sponsored by Margetis Maritime Consulting. Mrs. Maria Prevezanou (Evmar Marine Services) in her address noted that this year participate 12 Clubs from the 13 IG Clubs and introduced the speakers of the event.

The Chairman of the conference Mr. Lou Kollakis (Chartworld Shipping) welcomed the participants and gave the stand to the first moderator of the first panel.

Full article, ELNAVI February 2020, Issue 554, Page. 81

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr