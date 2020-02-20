DNV GL PRESS CONFERENCE 2020

DNV GL PRESS CONFERENCE 2020February 2020, Shippings News Thursday, February 20th, 2020
After two years of positive results and a lion share in newbuilding orders Ioannis Chiotopoulos, Vice-President and Regional Manager of South East Europe, Middle East & Africa, gave a press conference at the organization’s offices in Piraeus recently. In this significant event the Norwegian Ambassador, Fronde Overland Andersen, announced the launch of the Regional Maritime Gas Centre, a brand-new department for the region, focussed on the rapidly developing gas segment. DNV GL’s market share, digital services and endeavours in the region were analyzed, along with the organization’s key report – Maritime Forecast to 2050.
Full article, ELNAVI February 2020, Issue 554, Page. 75
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr