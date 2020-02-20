IMO2020 Challenge accepted

GCL Marine Solutions in coordination with Transcoma, Tribocare and Chemo organized a joint conference at Gr and Hyatt Hotel on the 14th of January with subject of discussion the IMO 2020 Challenges.

A prestigious panel of speakers discussed on the impact of the new regulations of IMO Sulphur Cap 2020, Ballast Water Testing requirements and chemical additives.

The presentations of the well established companies including Transcoma Shipping, a leading logistic company in Spain, provided a full spectrum of up-todays information concerning IMO 2020 an d

BWMC. The seminar was widely attended by the Greek shipping community and the feedback from the attendees was very positive and encouraging for the smooth implementation of the new regulations.

Full article, ELNAVI February 2020, Issue 554, Page. 74

