Special Report: Information Technology in Shipping

Special Report: Information Technology in ShippingFebruary 2020, Special Reports Thursday, February 20th, 2020
The winners of the 2020 SMART4SEA Awards
Being IT smart – but not too smart (By Lars Fischer, Managing Director of Softship Data Processing Ltd, Singapore)
Making shipping smarter, greener and better connected (By Roberto Coustas, CEO at DeepSea Technologies)
Fortune Technologies evolves its maritime platform around the Microsoft Dynamics
Benefit aims at improving the decision making process of its clients
ShipServ platform increases 30% the e-procurement productivity in shipping
RINA invests in digital technologies
