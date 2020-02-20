Special Report: Information Technology in Shipping

Athens Digital Ship Conference: “The role of IT in shipping is becoming very crucial”

Danaos aims at producing insights and integrating IoT data

The winners of the 2020 SMART4SEA Awards

Being IT smart – but not too smart (By Lars Fischer, Managing Director of Softship Data Processing Ltd, Singapore)

Making shipping smarter, greener and better connected (By Roberto Coustas, CEO at DeepSea Technologies)

Fortune Technologies evolves its maritime platform around the Microsoft Dynamics

Benefit aims at improving the decision making process of its clients

ShipServ platform increases 30% the e-procurement productivity in shipping

RINA invests in digital technologies

