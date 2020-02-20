Special Report: Marine Coatings & Chemicals

Special Report: Marine Coatings & ChemicalsFebruary 2020, Special Reports Thursday, February 20th, 2020
Hempel ensures considerable savings for owners
Marichem-Marigases aims at developing innovative products with minimum impact on the environment
SeaForce and Hydractive™ technology: Jotun creates new standard for predictable, long-term antifouling protection
PPG fouling control coatings contribute to improved vessel performance
