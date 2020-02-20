Spyros Goumas:

Dedicated to building a modern approach to maritime training, SQLearn has brought a number of disruptions in the

field such as the concept of interactive e-learning courses and real time connection with vessels. The company was

founded in 2006 by Spyros Goumas, a visionary and inspired personality who has worked in the professional training

sector for the last 30 years.

In the interview that follows, Spyros Goumas, CEO of SQLearn, describes the advantages of SQLearn’s e-learning

products and services and explains how SQLearn adapts to new technology and training trends. It must also be noted

that recently, in January 2020, SQLearn relocated in central Piraeus as a strategic move that signals the importance

it places on the shipping sector.

Full article, ELNAVI February 2020, Issue 554, Page. 8 More information: ELNAVI, 19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31, Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavi@elnavi.gr

