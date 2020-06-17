Elina Souli:

Human mind is magical and productive and economy is always thirsty for new ideas, products and services more than ever before. Everything has been formed around human element and success, power and glory are all based to the skills of a leader in order to cooperate, perform and be expressed properly. Notorious ideas cannot be implemented without communication and collaboration. An idea cannot reach the edge of the cliff if there is no passion, persistence and energy. A manager won’t be able to see his ideas take on flesh and blood without being patient, persistent or respect his believes and values of life. Unfortunately, there is still a need for a reminder that hard working women have succeeded in many fields and a “woman’s eye” is certainly a competitive advantage in entrepreneurship. Our society is struggling for gender equality but it is still full of stereotypes. In our society, working women are coming across constant evaluation and grading on the basis of their actions and qualifications. We talked about all these matters and many others with Elina Souli – Regional Business Development Director V.P. – FD&D Manager of American P&I Club, at Piraeus. A woman that has not followed a business model in order to reach a top managerial position. A powerful business woman with fluent qualifications and excellent legal studies. A polite, dear woman for her colleagues; a lovable mother and wife.

