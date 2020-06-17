Laskaridis completes upgrade to Fleet Xpress in partnership with Navarino

Laskaridis completes upgrade to Fleet Xpress in partnership with NavarinoJune 2020, Shippings News Wednesday, June 17th, 2020
Laskaridis Shipping Company Ltd. has recently completed the rollout of Inmarsat Fleet Xpress across its fleet of more than 40 bulkers. Having
previously used Fleet Broadband, the upgrade to the Fleet Xpress 2 MB/s MIR plan is part of a forward-thinking modernization process, in conjunction
with Navarino, as the company moves towards a fully digital fleet.
Mr Chris Koustenis, IT Manager at Laskaridis considers Navarino as ‘a trusted partner who can be relied upon to run our remote communications
and operations’.
