LR strengthens Euronav’s optimised Fleet Condition Monitoring programme with remote approval

Euronav and Lloyd’s Register (LR) optimise maintenance schemes and embrace remote control technology. The two organizations signed an agreement to approve its Machinery

Planned Maintenance and Condition Monitoring Scheme (MPMS(CM)) for 25 LR-classed vessels. This will be performed in accordance with LR’s recently updated ShipRight procedures

for Machinery Planned Maintenance and Condition Monitoring

