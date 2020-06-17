LR strengthens Euronav’s optimised Fleet Condition Monitoring programme with remote approval

LR strengthens Euronav’s optimised Fleet Condition Monitoring programme with remote approvalArticles of the month Wednesday, June 17th, 2020
Euronav and Lloyd’s Register (LR) optimise maintenance schemes and embrace remote control technology. The two organizations signed an agreement to approve its Machinery
Planned Maintenance and Condition Monitoring Scheme (MPMS(CM)) for 25 LR-classed vessels. This will be performed in accordance with LR’s recently updated ShipRight procedures
for Machinery Planned Maintenance and Condition Monitoring
