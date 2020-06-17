Propeller Club Members’ Meeting

Posted by elnavi June 2020, Shippings News Wednesday, June 17th, 2020
The third online Members’ Meeting was featured by Mr. Dimitris Fafalios, Chairman of Intercargo. With the participation of a lot of Propeller Club’s members, Mr. Fafalios highlighted the role of Intercargo as the
organization celebrates 40 years in the dry cargo sector.
Mr. Fafalios discussed a range of issues, including the chartering issue of information access, noting that charterers should cooperate honestly for the development and prosperity of the shipping market;
the dry bulk market before and after COVID-19.

Full article, ELNAVI June 2020, Issue 558, Page. 135

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com

Comments are closed

© 2020 Elnavi. All Rights Reserved. Log in

- Designed by Gabfire Themes