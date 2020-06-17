SPECIAL REPORT: Astonishing Stories of Greek Shipping Figures

SPECIAL REPORT: Astonishing Stories of Greek Shipping FiguresJune 2020, Special Reports Wednesday, June 17th, 2020
Haralambos Mylonas: His shipowning career is based on trusted and mutual beneficial partnerships
George Procopiou owes his remarkable course in shipping to the diversity of activities and the commitment to the family-owned enterprise
Nikolas D. Pateras: “Leading the market of feeder containerships”
George D. Gourdomichalis consolidates a mix of the old and the new
Irene Daifas: “Her love for the Sea, Arts and Culture leads her life”
Evangelos Pistiolis is fascinated by the un-limitlessness of Shipping and the feeling of everything can be done
Nikolaos Kosmatos: “From Molecular Biology in Shipping”
Vassilios Th. Terzis: “Shipping is α meritocratic field which rewards competent and skillful people”
Michalis Lambros: “60 years of service in Greek Shipping and especially in the Cruise sector”
Iraklis Prokopakis: “The “Velos” mutiny changed his Navy and shipping career forever”
Byron Tomazos: “Shipping protects our nation by supporting our international status and strength”
George Xiradakis: “The Captain of the ship finance market”
Aris & Stefanos Koropoulis: “We go ahead our course in shipping focusing on corporate sustainability and social responsibility”
John Polychronopoulos: I derive my strength from my family the sea and the city of Piraeus
Alex Hadjipateras: “I’m inspired by the challenge of managing the team’s expectations and the sense of fulfillment in difficult periods”
Nicolas A. Tsavliris: “Shipping runs in my veins”
George Tsavliris’ career was defined by a foundation of moral values and his childish enthusiasm
Andreas Tsavliris: “Shipping is a sector of great opportunities that requires persistence and adaptability”
Costis Frangoulis: He achieved professional recognition with his dream and passion for shipping
TIMAGENIS LAW FIRM: Since 1977 with consistency and continuous expansion of its Legal services in shipping
Stratos & Nikolas Tsalamanios accomplished the expansion of their shipping activities by diversifying in new markets
Stavros Kassidiaris: “40 years of continuous innovation and compliance to the demands of the maritime industry”
Stavros C. Galanakis: “The mentor of Crew Management”
Damianos & Costas Constantinou:
“Building a solid reputation in the sector of chartered accounting with consistency and integrity”
Dimitris Ganas: “30 years in the field of bunkering with consistency and responsibility”
George Vernicos: Focusing on sea tourism and shipping activities
Full articles, ELNAVI June 2020, Issue 558, Pages. 16-116
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com
