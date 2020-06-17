SPECIAL REPORT: Astonishing Stories of Greek Shipping Figures

Athanassios Martinos: “As long as the earth is rolling Greeks will be in charge of shipping”

Haralambos Mylonas: His shipowning career is based on trusted and mutual beneficial partnerships

George Procopiou owes his remarkable course in shipping to the diversity of activities and the commitment to the family-owned enterprise

Nikolas D. Pateras: “Leading the market of feeder containerships”

George D. Gourdomichalis consolidates a mix of the old and the new

Irene Daifas: “Her love for the Sea, Arts and Culture leads her life”

Evangelos Pistiolis is fascinated by the un-limitlessness of Shipping and the feeling of everything can be done

Nikolaos Kosmatos: “From Molecular Biology in Shipping”

Vassilios Th. Terzis: “Shipping is α meritocratic field which rewards competent and skillful people”

Michalis Lambros: “60 years of service in Greek Shipping and especially in the Cruise sector”

Iraklis Prokopakis: “The “Velos” mutiny changed his Navy and shipping career forever”

Byron Tomazos: “Shipping protects our nation by supporting our international status and strength”

George Xiradakis: “The Captain of the ship finance market”

Aris & Stefanos Koropoulis: “We go ahead our course in shipping focusing on corporate sustainability and social responsibility”

John Polychronopoulos: I derive my strength from my family the sea and the city of Piraeus

Alex Hadjipateras: “I’m inspired by the challenge of managing the team’s expectations and the sense of fulfillment in difficult periods”

Nicolas A. Tsavliris: “Shipping runs in my veins”

George Tsavliris’ career was defined by a foundation of moral values and his childish enthusiasm

Andreas Tsavliris: “Shipping is a sector of great opportunities that requires persistence and adaptability”

Costis Frangoulis: He achieved professional recognition with his dream and passion for shipping

TIMAGENIS LAW FIRM: Since 1977 with consistency and continuous expansion of its Legal services in shipping

Stratos & Nikolas Tsalamanios accomplished the expansion of their shipping activities by diversifying in new markets

Stavros Kassidiaris: “40 years of continuous innovation and compliance to the demands of the maritime industry”

Stavros C. Galanakis: “The mentor of Crew Management”

Damianos & Costas Constantinou:

“Building a solid reputation in the sector of chartered accounting with consistency and integrity”

Dimitris Ganas: “30 years in the field of bunkering with consistency and responsibility”

George Vernicos: Focusing on sea tourism and shipping activities

Full articles, ELNAVI June 2020, Issue 558, Pages. 16-116

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com

Read also this article in : Greek