The BMA continues to support clients through the pandemic

With no immediate end in sight, COVID 19 continues to dominate everyone’s thoughts. Appreciating that this is a time like no other, The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) as said by Mr. Dimitris Tsiftsis, has taken a number of steps to give practical support to its clients through this difficult period. Along with providing detailed advice as to what action should be taken where there are suspected cases of COVID-19, the team at the BMA has implemented a number of temporary measures to help put minds at rest.

Where an inspection is required, whether initial, annual or preregistration, and it has not been possible to carry out the inspection, ships are simply expected to inform the BMA of the delay and then ensure that it is carried out at the first port with an inspector available. Furthermore, preregistration inspections have been waived until the end of June for ships under 20 years of age.

Full article, ELNAVI June 2020, Issue 558, Page. 130

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com