DNV GL adopts autonomous drone inspections

DNV GL adopts autonomous drone inspectionsJuly-August 2020, Shippings News Monday, July 20th, 2020
After the successful drone inspection of a 19.4 meter high oil tank on board a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel. The video shot by the drone was interpreted in real-time by an algorithm to detect
cracks in the structure. It is the latest step in a technology qualification process that could lead to tank inspections becoming safer and more efficient.
Full article, ELNAVI July – August 2020, Issue 559-560, Page. 68
