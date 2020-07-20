Marie Clare Boyes:Cover Story, July-August 2020 Monday, July 20th, 2020
Striving to make the customers’ lives as easy as possible C Teleport gives access to the best solutions in marine and
public tickets avoiding any unnecessary time spent and inefficient communication.
Marie-Clare Boyes, Business Development Manager- Greece and Cyprus describes the benefits of using C Teleport
digital platform and explains how seamlessly adapts to the shipping companies operations.
Full article, ELNAVI July – August 2020, Issue 559-560, Page. 10
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com
Read also this article in : Greek