SPECIAL REPORT: Win – win solutions in shipping

SPECIAL REPORT: Win – win solutions in shippingJuly-August 2020, Special Reports Monday, July 20th, 2020
Angelicoussis Group invests in leading SAP solutions
VANOS S.A. navigating innovation in shipping with strong partnerships and versality of maritime business
Signal marks the 2nd anniversary of its platform
Konsberg pioneers in environmentally conscious and climate-friendly shipping solutions
SDARI and ABS to Pioneer 3D Model-based Class
OneOcean platform optimizes voyage planning and SMS activities providing integration and simplicity
VMS provides win-win solutions in the field of GSM technology onboard
Lloyd’s Register leads in the creation of the pathway to a sophisticated class regime
Angeliki Matrapazidi: “We strive to provide quality service and perform effective operations”
Celestyal Cruises forms strategic alliance with The Hellenic Initiative named exclusive cruise partner
ABS teams with industry leaders to deliver IMO Decarbonization ambitions
Green-Jakobsen and SQLearn enter into strategic partnership
Full article, ELNAVI July – August 2020, Issue 559-560, Page. 14-31
